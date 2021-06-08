Bloody wrench, bullet holes and blood stains shown to jurors in Porter County murder trial

The 20-year-old Hamlet man is accused of knowingly accompanying Kerner to Kerner's maternal grandparents' home in Boone Township on Feb. 25, 2019 and hiding in the basement while Kerner shot both Grill and Molley Lanham, 19, of St. John, in the garage above.

Kerner then summoned Silva to help clean up while Kerner finished the killing of Grill by beating him with the pipe wrench, police say.

Kerner loaded the bodies of Grill and Lanham in the trunk of a Honda Civic following the slayings, along with various containers of flammable liquids, and set the vehicle on fire, police said. He was not able to follow through on plans to haul away and dispose the charred remains of the vehicle and bodies.

While the defense has argued Silva unknowingly became wrapped up on in the double slaying, prosecutors say he was part of the plan all along. Silva is charged with two counts each of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Jurors were shown a surveillance video last week of Silva and Kerner leaving Valparaiso High School together around 10:17 a.m. on the day in question, which was less than two hours before the killings.