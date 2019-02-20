HAMMOND — Police said their "Blue Net" license plate reader system helped ensnare yet another suspect — this time in a violent home invasion where a woman was strip searched.
Bonard Rodriguez, 26, was identified as a suspect in the Feb. 4 home invasion after police reviewed surveillance video from the area and used the Blue Net to link him to a trailer in Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood, police said.
Hammond police contacted the Chicago Police Department's criminal enterprise unit, which obtained a search warrant for Rodriguez's trailer, Lt. Steven Kellogg said.
When police executed the warrant at the trailer in the 4000 block of East 134th Street in Chicago, they recovered clothes, the woman's laptop, gaming equipment, two handguns, a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition and marijuana, Lake Criminal Court records state.
Rodriguez and several other suspects are accused of pistol-whipping a woman in the head and forcing their way into her home in the 1100 block of Sibley Street.
The woman told police she was home with her 10-month-old child when the men arrived, court records say.
The men took a large sum of money from her purse, ordered her to undress and searched her several times, records say.
The men locked her in a bedroom and left with the money and other items, police said. The woman put on a robe and climbed out a window, finding safety at a nearby home.
She was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment of a head wound, police said.
Anyone with information about the other suspects involved in the home invasion is asked to call Hammond police Detective Sgt. Shaun Ford at 219-852-2998 or Detective Sgt. James Onohan at 219-852-2997.