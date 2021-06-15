Boat stolen from New Buffalo marina found adrift in shallow water

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. — A 60-foot boat stolen from New Buffalo Harbor has been recovered, adrift in shallow water about 20 miles north of the marina.

According to New Buffalo police, the suspect, a 37-year old man, was being held in the Berrien County Jail on a preliminary charge of possession of stolen property.

Police did not release the name of the suspect, who is from Syracuse, Indiana.

The boat, owned by a Chicago family, was taken from New Buffalo Marina on June 10.

Police said the suspect boarded the vessel while a maintenance worker was cleaning it for the owners.

The suspect reportedly told the employee he was the nephew of the owner and was there to take the boat for a ride. He powered the boat up and took off, police said.

The owners called police June 11 after they showed up at the marina and discovered it was gone.

According to police, the U.S. Coast Guard and authorities at other marinas in the Great Lakes were notified to be on the lookout for the boat.