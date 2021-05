Body found in garbage can identified, police say

GARY — After a man's body was found inside a garbage can Friday morning, police and the coroner's office are investigating what caused his death.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Marvil Johnson of Merrillville, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey.

Around 10 a.m. police were called to a residence in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Drive in Gary, said Gary Police Department Lt. Thomas Pawlak.

A resident told police that Friday morning he noticed a garbage can on his property that did not belong to him. He said that the garbage can had mysteriously appeared that morning in the back alley area of his residence.

When he went to look inside he saw a deceased man in the can. Pawlak said police saw no apparent gunshot wounds or stab wounds on the body. Police reported the body did not appear to be badly decomposed.

The Lake County Coroner's office is performing an autopsy to determine his cause of death. The investigation is ongoing by Gary police, Lake County CSI and the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit.

