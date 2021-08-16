 Skip to main content
Body found in Gary alley identified, showed no obvious signs of trauma
GARY — The Lake County coroner’s office has identified the woman found dead in an alley near 10th Avenue and Taft Street Sunday.

Amanda Swickard, 23, of Merrillville, was pronounced dead after officers were directed to a body face-down in the alley. Swickard’s body showed no signs of obvious trauma, according to Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady, though an investigation is ongoing.

The coroner’s office said the cause and manner of Swickard’s death are still pending.

The Lake County coroner’s office, Gary Police Department and Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit are continuing to investigate.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

