Body found in Lake Michigan identified as Illinois man, police say

The body discovered Sept. 26 floating in Lake Michigan off the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive has been identified as a 48-year-old Joliet, Illinois, man, Grand Beach/Michiana Police Department Chief Ryan Layman said Tuesday.

MICHIANA, Mich. — The body discovered Sept. 26 floating in Lake Michigan off the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive has been identified as a 48-year-old Joliet, Illinois, man, Grand Beach/Michiana Police Department Chief Ryan Layman said Tuesday.

The deceased is Jason A. Ryno, Layman said.

"The investigation is ongoing, but there is no suspicion of foul play," he said.

The identity was determined through the efforts of Grand Beach/Michiana Police Department, the Berrien County Sheriff's Office detective bureau and the South Bend Police Department crime lab.

The crime lab was able to use a fingerprint to make a positive identification, Layman said.

The body was found just over the Indiana line into Michigan.

