Body found in Schererville auto shop driveway; no foul play suspected, police say

SCHERERVILLE — Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead early Monday in the driveway of an auto repair shop, an official said.

The person, identified as a male of unknown age, was found unresponsive when officers responded about 5:28 a.m. to the 1000 block of West U.S. 30 for a report of an individual down, said Schererville police Cmdr. Kevin Wagner.

The Lake County Coroner's Office was notified and arrived to the scene later, Wagner said.

As of 9 a.m., an investigation was ongoing. Police don't believe at this time that the death involved foul play.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Schererville police at 219-322-5000 and to dial the prompt for the Detective Bureau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.