Body found in snow on Valparaiso property, coroner says

VALPARAISO — A man was found dead in the snow Tuesday evening, the coroner said.

At 6:53 p.m. the Porter County coroner’s office responded to the area of County Road 300 West and County Road 500 North in Valparaiso.

A deceased person was found in the snow by the property owner, the coroner's office said. No indications of his identity were found at the scene.

The deceased is described as a white man with brown hair who appears to be in his 20s or 30s. He is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and has a tattoo on his left calf of the word, "Smokey."

Local police agencies did not immediately respond to requests for further information.

Anyone with information on this person is asked to contact 219-477-3170.

