Body found in Valparaiso lake, coroner says

VALPARAISO — Multiple agencies are investigating after a deceased male was found in a Valparaiso lake Saturday afternoon.

At 2:09 p.m. Porter County coroner's office staff were called to the area of County Road 600 West, south of Division Road, said Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes.

A search was conducted in Lake Eliza in Porter Township, which is on the border of Valparaiso and Hebron, authorities said.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources convened to investigate a report of human remains found in the lake.

A DNR diver was called to search the lake, said DNR Spokesman Tyler Brock.

The remains found were that of a male with an unknown age and identity.

"Foul play is not suspected at this time and we do not believe there is a threat to the public," said Porter County sheriff's Cpl. Ben McFalls.

Dykes and McFalls said no further information will be released at this time.