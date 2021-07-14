Body found near Michigan City Lighthouse identified, autopsy completed, DNR says

MICHIGAN CITY — A male found near the Michigan City Lighthouse Tuesday afternoon has been identified, officials said.

On Wednesday the Department of Natural Resources announced that while the person has been identified, his name has not been released pending notification of family members.

An autopsy Wednesday showed the cause of the man's death is consistent with drowning, officials said.

At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday the U.S. Coast Guard recovered a body just offshore from the Michigan City Lighthouse in Lake Michigan, DNR said.

A boater had seen the body and reported it to authorities, said DNR Officer Tyler Brock. After the Coast Guard located the male, they transferred him to the care of the LaPorte County coroner's office.

The person found was described as a white or Hispanic male with dark hair. He was wearing dark-colored shorts and white tennis shoes, officials said.

Brock said it appeared the male had been in the water for more than a couple of days, but with warm water temperatures it can be difficult to surmise how long the person has been deceased.

It is currently unknown how the male ended up in the water or at what location he initially entered the lake at.