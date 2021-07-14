 Skip to main content
Body found near Michigan City Lighthouse identified, autopsy completed, DNR says
The Michigan City lighthouse is shown in this file photo. 

Over Father’s Day weekend and into that following Monday, four youths were pulled from Lake Michigan and did not survive, three along Wisconsin’s southern shore in Racine and one on Indiana’s south shores in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — A male found near the Michigan City Lighthouse Tuesday afternoon has been identified, officials said. 

On Wednesday the Department of Natural Resources announced that while the person has been identified, his name has not been released pending notification of family members. 

An autopsy Wednesday showed the cause of the man's death is consistent with drowning, officials said. 

At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday the U.S. Coast Guard recovered a body just offshore from the Michigan City Lighthouse in Lake Michigan, DNR said. 

A boater had seen the body and reported it to authorities, said DNR Officer Tyler Brock. After the Coast Guard located the male, they transferred him to the care of the LaPorte County coroner's office. 

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

The person found was described as a white or Hispanic male with dark hair. He was wearing dark-colored shorts and white tennis shoes, officials said. 

Brock said it appeared the male had been in the water for more than a couple of days, but with warm water temperatures it can be difficult to surmise how long the person has been deceased. 

It is currently unknown how the male ended up in the water or at what location he initially entered the lake at. 

The investigation is ongoing by DNR conservation officers and the LaPorte county coroner's office. The Michigan City Police Department also assisted at the scene. 

The DNR thanked the public for their assistance and said at this time no further details were available. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

