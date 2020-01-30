Valpo body marks 12th Region homicide of 2020

VALPARAISO — A body found Wednesday night in the 700 block of Elm Street is now the subject of a homicide investigation, police confirmed Thursday.

It marks the Region's 12th homicide of 2020.

Police responded to the area at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a man down. Upon arrival, police discovered the man was already deceased.

The individuals involved were familiar with each other, police said, so this appears to have been an isolated incident.

The coroner has yet to identify the deceased individual.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-462-2135.

Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) and enter “Valpo” in the message field prior to sending the message, police said. Use the word “Elm” in the first line of your tip to identify which case you are providing information on, police said.