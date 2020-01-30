You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Valpo body marks 12th Region homicide of 2020
breaking top story urgent

Valpo body marks 12th Region homicide of 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A body found Wednesday night in the 700 block of Elm Street is now the subject of a homicide investigation, police confirmed Thursday.

It marks the Region's 12th homicide of 2020. 

Police responded to the area at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a man down. Upon arrival, police discovered the man was already deceased.

The individuals involved were familiar with each other, police said, so this appears to have been an isolated incident.

The coroner has yet to identify the deceased individual.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-462-2135.

Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) and enter “Valpo” in the message field prior to sending the message, police said. Use the word “Elm” in the first line of your tip to identify which case you are providing information on, police said. 

Additional information regarding this incident will be released when it is available, police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

2
0
0
1
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts