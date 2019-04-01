The Newton County Sheriff's Office has identified a body found Saturday in rural Jefferson Township.
The release of the name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to Capt. Shannon Cothran.
The department responded to a call at 2:42 p.m. Saturday after a property owner living about two miles northwest of Kentland reported finding a body on his property, according to a previous news release.
The Newton County coroner's office and Indiana State Police assisted the county sheriff's office.
The Newton County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Rowe at 219-474-5661 or call the office's tip line at 219-234-7014.