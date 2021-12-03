Body of missing Dyer man found in Schererville retention pond

SCHERERVILLE — The body of a 72-year-old Dyer man who had been missing since Tuesday morning was discovered Thursday night in a retention pond not far from where his vehicle was located, police said.

Schererville police said one of their officers located a vehicle registered to the deceased, Raul Hernandez, shortly before 8 p.m. parked and empty behind a business in the 700 block of Indianapolis Boulevard.

Schererville police, assisted by officers from the state, CN railroad and Lake County, Schererville firefighters and K-9 units, reportedly searched the area and discovered a man's body in a retention pond.

The Lake County coroner's office responded to the scene and identified the body as Hernandez.

"This is an ongoing investigation, and detectives are awaiting autopsy results from the Lake County coroner's office," Schererville police said.

No foul play is suspected, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact Detective Tim Mele at 219-322-5000, Ext. 2323, or the Dyer Police Department at 219-660-0000.

An emergency alert was broadcast about the missing Dyer man Wednesday evening.