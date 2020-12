Body pulled from house fire; agencies investigating cause

GARY — While responding to a house blaze Wednesday, firefighters discovered a man dead in the basement.

Gage Goss, 68, of Gary, was pronounced dead at 11:20 a.m. at his residence, the Lake County coroner's office said.

Around 9 a.m. Wednesday first responders were called to a fire in the 4600 block of Buchanan Street, said Gary Fire Department Chief Sean O'Donnell.

O'Donnell said smoke was seen coming out of the front of the house and basement and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

Crews then found a deceased man in the basement and the Lake County coroner's office was called. O'Donnell said at this time, no foul play is suspected, but the fire remains under investigation by the Gary Fire Department and Indiana State Fire Marshal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.