PORTAGE — Officials investigating a report of a pedestrian struck by a train Tuesday morning just north of U.S. 20 on Porter-Lake County Line Road recovered a body in a nearby waterway, according to Portage Police Chief Troy Williams.
The city fire department dive team was called out shortly before 11 a.m. to the area, according radio reports.
A short time later, the team reported finding a body in 2 to 3 feet of water, Williams confirmed.
The incident is under investigation, he said.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.