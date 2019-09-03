{{featured_button_text}}
PORTAGE — Officials investigating a report of a pedestrian struck by a train Tuesday morning just north of U.S. 20 on Porter-Lake County Line Road recovered a body in a nearby waterway, according to Portage Police Chief Troy Williams.

The city fire department dive team was called out shortly before 11 a.m. to the area, according radio reports.

A short time later, the team reported finding a body in 2 to 3 feet of water, Williams confirmed.

The incident is under investigation, he said.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

