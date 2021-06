Body recovered from water near Airport Road, Cline Avenue

GARY — A man's body was recovered Tuesday morning from a retention pond near Airport Road and Cline Avenue in Gary, police said.

Gary police were dispatched about 9:30 a.m. after a fisherman in the area called 911 to report he saw what he believed to be a body in the water, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The Gary Fire Department's dive team responded, along with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, the Lake County coroner's office, the East Chicago Fire Department, Lake County CSI and the Lake County Sheriff's Aviation Unit.

The Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police arrived at the scene at 10:16 a.m.

The coroner's office pronounced the man dead at the location and has not yet released the man's name or cause and manner of death.

The cause of death is also pending autopsy results, the Indiana DNR said.

A death investigation is ongoing, Hamady said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.