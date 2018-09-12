An extremely muscular self-described athlete overpowered, slammed to the ground and pinned down a would-be carjacker who flipped a stolen minivan at one of Dyer's busiest intersections and then attacked a young woman he pulled out of another vehicle he was trying to steal to make a getaway.
"It was just crazy," Edward McCracken said. "It happened so fast. I'm still trying to piece together what happened."
On Sunday evening, McCracken subdued and held down Brian Kenneth Stewart, 47, who the Lake County Prosecutor's Office charged late Tuesday afternoon with attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, attempted robbery, two counts of attempted auto theft, auto theft and battery resulting in bodily injury.
Dianna Mae Krask, 42, was charged with attempted robbery resulting in bodily injury, attempted auto theft, and battery resulting in bodily injury in the same incident.
At about 5:24 p.m. Sunday, Stewart and Krask crashed a red Kia Sedona minivan at the intersection of Calumet Avenue and Joliet Street in Dyer, causing it to flip over, after it was used as a getaway from a theft at Jewel-Osco on U.S. 30, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Dyer resident Steve Patterson saw a neighboring business owner in the Jewel parking lot chase the van on foot, which backed up, jumped the Calumet Avenue median and sped off.
Police initially chased the vehicle after a report of shoplifting at Jewel-Osco but gave up on the pursuit for safety after the minivan went north of Sheffield Avenue near Main Street.
A few minutes later, the minivan crashed into a 2018 white Chevrolet Equinox at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Calumet Avenue, flipping over after apparently running a red light, according to the affidavit.
Stewart crawled out of the driver's seat of the overturned minivan, ran toward a woman's car, opened her driver's side door and attempted to pull her out by the arm, according to the affidavit. Krask ran over and also grabbed the woman, trying to pull her from the car.
The woman held onto the interior of the vehicle, and then Stewart punched her in the legs and started pulling her out by her legs, banging her head as he yanked her out, according to the affidavit.
He tried to start the vehicle but then noticed the keys were removed, so he got out and ran toward the nearby Walgreens pharmacy, the affidavit stated.
McCracken had been shopping at the Walgreens and was leaving but heard a lot of commotion by a crash scene, so he went by to see if he could help. He heard a lot of people yelling and screaming.
"I thought, 'That's not normal,' and went to the intersection to see what was going on. Something seemed weird. When I saw a car flipped over, I thought, 'Oh my God,' " he said.
Going on instinct
"I got out of my car, ran up toward the intersection and prepared myself for the worst. I didn't know if someone was lying dead on the ground," McCracken said.
Before he could figure out what was happening, Stewart ran toward his vehicle, which was still running.
"He made a dash for my car, and I so I made a dash for my car. I'm in real good shape," said McCracken, a hulking weightlifter with a chiseled physique that resembles a slab of granite.
"I was wearing a brace because I had a partial tear on my bicep tendon, so I couldn't tell if he saw me as a vulnerable victim who couldn't fight back. There was a definite size difference."
McCracken won the foot race to the driver's side door, but Stewart reversed direction and went around to the passenger side. He opened the door and jumped in McCracken's car.
"I don't know if this person has a gun or a knife, or what kind of threat he is, but I went into my car," he said.
"We were fighting in my car — and he kept trying to put it in drive from the passenger seat, but I knew you couldn't do that without hitting the brake. I hit him a couple times and was yanking on him to get out of the car. He was holding onto the car's shifter and then onto the side, but I pulled him out and slammed him to the ground."
McCracken then put the man into a headlock and held him until he stopped struggling. Other bystanders helped him out.
"He knew he wasn't going anywhere," he said. "A woman jumped on him and helped, putting him in a wrist lock. He kept squirming around."
They held the man down for what felt like about five minutes until police arrived to make the arrest.
"I don't know what the guy had been through for the last 20 minutes, but it probably took a lot of energy out of him," McCracken said.
"He would squirm for a while and then take a break, trying to regain some energy. There was no way I was going to let him go after what happened."
McCracken later got a call of thanks from the father of the 19-year-old woman Stewart had tried to pull out of her vehicle before he went for McCracken's car.
"It's a real unfortunate situation," McCracken said.
"I work out quite a bit and do training, and try to be ready for any situation. But I have three young daughters and feel really horrible that a 100-pound, 19-year-old woman had to defend herself against a grown man."
McCracken said instinct just took over.
"When I saw the car flipped over, I was ready for any situation," he said. "But I never expected him to come for my car. It was just crazy. I was just defending my area."
Police later caught Krask who fled the crash scene and climbed over a fence into the backyards of homes located on the 800 block of Old Beach Road, according to the probable cause affidavit. She tried to hide behind a group of pine trees, which is where police found her, discovering she ran because away because she had an outstanding warrant in Illinois.
The Kia Sedona turned out to have been stolen Sept. 4 from a valet parking in Olympia Fields where the owner was picking up blood samples from a women's health clinic, according to the affidavit.
Krask told a woman she called at the Lake County Jail that police arrested Stewart after "they tried to get somebody else’s car out of the parking lot and Stewart started fighting with a big white dude," according to the affidavit.
