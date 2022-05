Bomb threat clears Merrillville middle school second time in a month, official confirms

MERRILLVILLE — Students at Pierce Middle School have been evacuated to the high school following the second bomb threat in the last month, a spokeswoman said.

Friday's threat was received around noon, at which time the school was evacuated and students were transferred to the high school, where they will be dismissed at 2:15 p.m., said Merrillville Community School Corp. Public Information Officer Donna Stuckert.

An unidentified woman answering a phone at the middle school about 1 p.m. Friday said everything was fine at the building.

Police were called in and were still on scene at the middle school early Friday afternoon, Stuckert said.

The middle school students also had been sent to the high school March 22 in response to a bomb threat, officials said at the time.

"Our first priority was making sure everyone got out of the building safely," the parents of the middle school students were told by email following the March scare. "Law enforcement has completed a thorough sweep of the building and has determined the school is safe for reentry."

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.