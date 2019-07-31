HAMMOND — A political blogger who tried to revenge himself on a Hammond lawyer with a homemade letter bomb now has a new grudge against another one.
Eric Krieg is asking U.S. District Court Judge Joseph S. Van Bokkelen to reduce his 29-year prison term because he only agreed to serve that much time behind bars on the bad advice of his defense attorney.
Taking no chances with a third legal adviser, he has filed his appeal by his own hand from his prison, the Federal Correctional Institution in Berlin, New Hampshire.
Krieg, 47, pleaded guilty last December to four felony counts alleging he manufactured and mailed an explosive device to the home of attorney David Westland Sept. 6, 2017.
He also admitted to sending a death threat Sept. 29, 2017, to Dave Hein, a Hammond city employee, with whom Krieg had feuded on social media.
His guilty plea was part of an eight-page agreement he signed last fall along with his defense attorney, Kevin Milner, and approved by U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II.
Krieg consented to serve 29 years in return for the federal prosecutor dropping one of five felony counts Krieg faced and didn’t insist on a longer prison term.
He is now attacking that deal in a 13-page typed memo, received by the court on Monday.
Krieg complains his attorney erroneously assured him he faced up to 47 years in prison if he didn’t take the plea deal Milner and Kirsch’s office had brokered.
That was not Krieg’s opinion last year when he signed the plea agreement, which included this paragraph: “I believe and feel that my lawyer has done all that anyone could do to counsel and assist me, and that I now understand the proceedings in this case against me."
Krieg stood silent four months ago at sentencing when Judge Van Bokkelen asked Krieg if he had anything to say.
But Krieg now claims he learned the day before his sentencing the court’s own probation department calculated Krieg’s sentence range between 97 and 121 months imprisonment.
Krieg now writes, “Milner’s advice was flatly wrong….He allowed Krieg to enter into the agreement on the mistaken belief that it saved him from a 47-year sentence. This wasn’t true.” Krieg argues his sentence should be less than 11 years.
Bombing, arrest shocked Northwest Indiana
Krieg’s 2017 bombing and subsequent arrest shocked Northwest Indiana.
Krieg was highly educated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Buffalo and a master’s degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago in mechanical engineering in the late 1990s. He earned $100,000 annually as an engineer for the BP refinery. He was married, had four children, and the family lived in an upscale home.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
He came to public attention as author of “Blue County in a Red State,” a conservative political blog he wrote from 2012 to 2017 under the pen name "Buzzcut," a reference to the closely cropped hair he once sported.
He attacked Democratic Party officials, including Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and traded barbs with politically liberal posters.
Krieg emerged from social media to run unsuccessful campaigns in 2010 for Lake County Council and 2012 for Lake County surveyor.
He never advocated violence against his opponents at any time while he was in the public eye.
But Krieg harbored a deep resentment against Westland, who twice represented clients who sued Krieg, once in an election-related matter in 2013 and five years ago, on behalf of Aaron McDermott, a brother of the Hammond mayor, whom Krieg attacked in a social media post.
Westland maneuvered Krieg into paying Aaron McDermott $45,000 and apologizing to him online.
Westland said at Krieg’s sentencing he didn’t consider that a motive for the attack at first because he doesn’t remember speaking to Krieg or that the matters were particularly acrimonious.
But investigators said Krieg was so humiliated he constructed a pipe bomb that would maim or kill anyone nearby with shrapnel.
Krieg downplays the power of the device in his new memo, stating he “crafted a small-charge explosive out of a firecracker and deposited it in the mail.”
He delivered the bomb Sept. 6, 2017, to the U.S. Post Office at 901 E. Chicago Ave., East Chicago where it prematurely detonated, causing minor injuries to a female postal worker handling the package.
She suffered cuts abrasions and bruises to her head, legs and feet. The bomb damaged the postal building, but didn’t injure the unborn child with whom the postal worker was seven months pregnant with at the time.
Three weeks later, Krieg mailed a threatening letter to Dave Hein. The envelope contained a bullet with a message, "The next one will be in the back of your head."
No date has been set to hear Krieg’s appeal. If he is unsuccessful, he isn’t scheduled for release from prison until the year 2043.