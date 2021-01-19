Bond, electronic monitoring ordered for Portage man accused of molesting family member

VALPARAISO — A $10,000 cash bond was set Tuesday morning for a Portage man accused of repeatedly molesting a young female family member, who revealed the abuse in a New Year's resolution note given to her parents.

During an initial court hearing before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, Robert Pavlinac Sr., 66, was ordered to have no further contact with the girl and was told if he bonds out of jail, he will be required to wear electronic monitoring as part of his supervision, according to the court.

He also was awarded the services of a public defender.

The girl was younger than 14 when she was repeatedly molested by Pavlinac three years ago, she told authorities.

She said she began noticing that when she slept over at Pavlinac's home in Portage, she would wake up with her underwear and clothes out of place.

After several experiences of this, the girl said she stayed awake one night and discovered Pavlinac removing her clothing, touching her inappropriately and performing a sex act on her, police said.

She said it continued six more times before she confronted Pavlinac, and while he continued to try to molest her, he stopped each time she said no.