 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bond granted, but Portage man warned to avoid girl appearing in sexual videos on his phone
alert urgent

Bond granted, but Portage man warned to avoid girl appearing in sexual videos on his phone

Daniel Childers

Daniel Childers

 Provided

VALPARAISO — Bond was set Friday at $2,500 cash for a Portage man accused of having three sexually related videos on his cellphone of an underage girl he knows.

The amount is half of what was requested by prosecutors, but was the maximum amount Daniel Childers told the court he could afford.

Childers, 41, said if he could bond out, he likely would still have a job waiting and would be able to pay for his own defense attorney.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer told Childers he ranked low on a risk assessment and said if he bonds out, he will be placed on pre-trial supervision and required to meet with a probation officer once a month while his case is pending.

Clymer also repeatedly warned Childers to have no further contact with the girl while his case proceeds.

Childers is charged with felony counts of child exploitation, possession of child pornography and voyeurism, according to court documents.

The allegations came to light May 29 when a woman came across the videos while checking the cellphone out of suspicion after Childers voiced a desire to put a password on the phone.

She told police she found the videos in a hidden folder on the phone. Each video was about 2 minutes in length and captured images from the same situation on June 25, 2020, charging documents state. The videos were shot in a bathroom at a Portage home from under a closed door.

The young girl told police she had no idea she was being recorded by Childers and confirmed she had no physical contact with Childers.

Childers told police he had no idea the videos were on the phone, according to charging documents.

"If they were there, I would have seen them," he told police shortly before being taken into custody Wednesday morning.

Clymer scheduled an attorney status hearing for July 30 and a trial for Jan. 10, with preliminary hearings Sept. 3 and Nov. 19.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts