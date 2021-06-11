Bond granted, but Portage man warned to avoid girl appearing in sexual videos on his phone

VALPARAISO — Bond was set Friday at $2,500 cash for a Portage man accused of having three sexually related videos on his cellphone of an underage girl he knows.

The amount is half of what was requested by prosecutors, but was the maximum amount Daniel Childers told the court he could afford.

Childers, 41, said if he could bond out, he likely would still have a job waiting and would be able to pay for his own defense attorney.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer told Childers he ranked low on a risk assessment and said if he bonds out, he will be placed on pre-trial supervision and required to meet with a probation officer once a month while his case is pending.

Clymer also repeatedly warned Childers to have no further contact with the girl while his case proceeds.

Childers is charged with felony counts of child exploitation, possession of child pornography and voyeurism, according to court documents.

The allegations came to light May 29 when a woman came across the videos while checking the cellphone out of suspicion after Childers voiced a desire to put a password on the phone.