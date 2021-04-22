Bond hearing delayed in Valpo murder case

VALPARAISO — Monday's bond hearing has been continued until late next month for a 32-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old Valparaiso man on March 3.

The delay was sought by both sides in the case and Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish rescheduled the hearing for May 20, according to the court order.

Police say an argument over a paternity test resulted Michigan City resident Keith Blake shooting and killing Noah Beller in Valparaiso.

Blake is charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Beller reportedly demanded money back he spent for paternity tests because it was determined he was not the father of a child. However a woman present at the residence continued to claim that he was the father, court records said. An argument broke out and it escalated into a physical fight.

At one point during the altercation, Blake allegedly drew a firearm and fatally shot Beller.

After the shooting, the group went to McDonalds in Valparaiso, and police found surveillance footage of them at the restaurant, court documents said.