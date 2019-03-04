CROWN POINT — A bond review hearing for a former Lake County councilman accused of beating and holding a former political ally against her will was delayed Monday for yet another week.
Jamal Washington, 45, appeared in custody Monday in Lake Criminal Court with his attorney Thomas S. Mullins.
After a discussion at the bench with Mullins and Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Arnold, Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan rescheduled Washington's hearing on bond and property for March 11.
Washington has requested a bond reduction. The Lake County prosecutor's office last week requested a higher-than-standard bond.
Washington's bond is set at $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash in a February case in which he's alleged to have beat and threatened to kill Gary Councilwoman LaVetta Sparks-Wade while holding her against her will Jan. 29 and 30.
He's also being held without bond pending a hearing on the state's petition to revoke his probation in a 2017 case in which he was convicted of misdemeanor battery and interference with reporting a crime.
A hearing on the petition to revoke probation is set for 1 p.m. March 12 before Special Judge Jeffrey Thode in Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell's courtroom.
Mullins told a magistrate during a hearing last week a computer that belongs to Washington has not yet been returned to the former county councilman.
Mullins said he could provide the court with receipts showing the computer, which is important to the case, belongs to Washington.