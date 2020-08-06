You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bond, no public defender for Portage man accused of raping ailing friend
alert urgent

Bond, no public defender for Portage man accused of raping ailing friend

{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Sowers

Michael Sowers

 Provided

VALPARAISO — Bond was set at $8,000 cash Thursday morning for a 48-year-old Portage man charged with raping a female friend while helping her recover from a seizure, according to the court.

Michael Sowers made an initial appearance on the felony charges of rape and sexual battery before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

The judge denied Sowers' request for a public defender at this time because of his work status and he was placed on pretrial supervision, according to the court. He was also ordered by the court to have no further contact with the alleged victim while the case is pending.

The alleged victim told police she was at a bar with a friend on Jan. 1 when she had a seizure. When her friend took her home, she realized she did not have a key, so she called Sowers and a woman he was dating.

Sowers arrived at the home of the alleged victim a short time later with a key and helped her get into bed, police said. The woman said she awoke sometime later to find Sowers raping her and ignoring her orders to stop.

The woman reportedly told police Sowers then "stuck his tongue down her throat and said, 'It's our own little secret.'"

Sowers told police the alleged victim thanked him and asked him to cuddle with her, which led to sex, police said.

When Sowers was asked if it was a good time to engage in sex considering the woman's level of impairment, he said, "No, really I shouldn't have done that because she wasn't my girlfriend," according to a court document. But Sowers told investigators "that's what she wanted."

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 22.

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Griffith's Jason Corle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts