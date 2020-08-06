Bond, no public defender for Portage man accused of raping ailing friend

VALPARAISO — Bond was set at $8,000 cash Thursday morning for a 48-year-old Portage man charged with raping a female friend while helping her recover from a seizure, according to the court.
Michael Sowers made an initial appearance on the felony charges of rape and sexual battery before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.
The judge denied Sowers' request for a public defender at this time because of his work status and he was placed on pretrial supervision, according to the court. He was also ordered by the court to have no further contact with the alleged victim while the case is pending.
The alleged victim told police she was at a bar with a friend on Jan. 1 when she had a seizure. When her friend took her home, she realized she did not have a key, so she called Sowers and a woman he was dating.
Sowers arrived at the home of the alleged victim a short time later with a key and helped her get into bed, police said. The woman said she awoke sometime later to find Sowers raping her and ignoring her orders to stop.
The woman reportedly told police Sowers then "stuck his tongue down her throat and said, 'It's our own little secret.'"
Sowers told police the alleged victim thanked him and asked him to cuddle with her, which led to sex, police said.
When Sowers was asked if it was a good time to engage in sex considering the woman's level of impairment, he said, "No, really I shouldn't have done that because she wasn't my girlfriend," according to a court document. But Sowers told investigators "that's what she wanted."
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 22.
