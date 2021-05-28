Bond reduced after defense raises question about age spread in sexual misconduct case

VALPARAISO — Bond was greatly reduced late Friday morning for a 19-year-old Portage man accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl after the defense attorney argued the relationship had been romantic in nature and that there is a defense based on their close ages.
Attorney Thomas Olson said his client was 18 at the time of the alleged sexual activity with the girl.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer said the introduction of the defense based on age was the sole reason he agreed to reduce the former $17,500 cash bond to $2,000 cash for Elijah Fleming.
Fleming is to have an ankle monitor placed on him before his release from jail, the judge said.
"I want to know where you are 24 hours a day," Clymer said.
Fleming is accused in one of his pending criminal cases of picking up a 14-year-old girl on the Snapchat messaging app, giving her drugs and having sex with her on multiple occasions.
He faces a felony count of sexual misconduct with a minor and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor in relation to the Snapchat case, as well as felony counts of dealing and possessing marijuana and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia following his arrest earlier this month, court records state.
He also has a case pending from last fall involving felony counts of criminal recklessness (firing a gun into a building), dealing in a controlled substance and possession of a narcotic drug, and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, according to court records.
The sex case stems back to October 2020 when a 14-year-old girl told police she met Fleming a month earlier on Snapchat and told him her age, police said. Fleming then reached out to her the following month, picked her up, gave her marijuana and had sex with her, police said.
Fleming denied the pair ever had sex and said he did not know her age, "but stated that he knew she was still in high school," according to court records.
County police took Fleming into custody earlier this month at a Portage mobile home where they said they also found drugs and paraphernalia, resulting in further charges.
Clymer ordered Fleming to have no further contact with the girl while his case proceeds and warned him, "Don't screw up."
"I won't let you down, your honor," Fleming replied.
Fleming's next court date is July 23.
