Bond reduced after defense raises question about age spread in sexual misconduct case

VALPARAISO — Bond was greatly reduced late Friday morning for a 19-year-old Portage man accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl after the defense attorney argued the relationship had been romantic in nature and that there is a defense based on their close ages.

Attorney Thomas Olson said his client was 18 at the time of the alleged sexual activity with the girl.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer said the introduction of the defense based on age was the sole reason he agreed to reduce the former $17,500 cash bond to $2,000 cash for Elijah Fleming.

Fleming is to have an ankle monitor placed on him before his release from jail, the judge said.

"I want to know where you are 24 hours a day," Clymer said.

Fleming is accused in one of his pending criminal cases of picking up a 14-year-old girl on the Snapchat messaging app, giving her drugs and having sex with her on multiple occasions.