Bond reduced for man charged in 2 home invasions

CROWN POINT — A judge reduced bond Monday for a man charged in connection with two recent home invasions in Hammond.
Jahmal D. Sanders, 24, of Hammond, was being held on a total bond of $150,000 surety or $15,000 cash on charges alleging he entered a woman's home Dec. 30 and repeatedly raped her and broke into a different woman's home Nov. 5 and stole jewelry.
During a hearing Monday, Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez reduced Sanders' bond to a total of $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash.
Defendants in Lake Criminal Court are presumed innocent until proven guilty and granted bond based on guidelines approved by the county's judges in 2014.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Maryam Afshar objected to any reduction of Sanders' bond, citing two previous convictions for robbery and one for burglary. The state has DNA evidence in the rape case, records show.
Sanders' defense attorney, Gojko Kasich, said the state has "two pretty weak cases" against his client.
Kasich said Sanders would not be a flight risk, because of his children.
Sanders' family and girlfriend testified he has four children and a fifth due soon. A relative said his family would be able to post a bond of $8,000 cash.
Sanders has an employment opportunity if he were to be released, family members said.
Charges filed Thursday allege Sanders broke into a woman's home Nov. 5 in the 7500 block of Magnolia Avenue, pulled her off a bed and punched her several times in the face before leaving with her jewelry.
In the rape case, Sanders is accused of waking a woman Dec. 30 and demanding money as he stood over her bed in the 6600 block of California Avenue. The woman told police he was holding a flashlight and silver handgun.
When the woman said she didn't have any money, Sanders allegedly asked if he could "be her man," threw a blanket over her face and raped her, records state. He's accused of ransacking the house, raping the woman two more times with a sex toy, and leaving with a cellphone and a child's piggy bank.
Vasquez said it was concerning that Sanders repeatedly has been before him.
The judge said a bond of $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash in the rape case was rather high and agreed to reduce it by half. Vasquez refused to reduce Sanders' bond linked to the alleged break-in and battery Nov. 5, leaving it at $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash.
In total, Sanders must post $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash to be released from jail pending trial in both cases.
Police have said Sanders remains a person of interest in several other home invasions, and more charges are possible. If he were to post bond, he could be arrested on possible new charges.
Sanders' next court hearing was set for April 13.