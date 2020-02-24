Bond reduced for man charged in 2 home invasions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Charges filed Thursday allege Sanders broke into a woman's home Nov. 5 in the 7500 block of Magnolia Avenue, pulled her off a bed and punched her several times in the face before leaving with her jewelry.

In the rape case, Sanders is accused of waking a woman Dec. 30 and demanding money as he stood over her bed in the 6600 block of California Avenue. The woman told police he was holding a flashlight and silver handgun.

When the woman said she didn't have any money, Sanders allegedly asked if he could "be her man," threw a blanket over her face and raped her, records state. He's accused of ransacking the house, raping the woman two more times with a sex toy, and leaving with a cellphone and a child's piggy bank.

Vasquez said it was concerning that Sanders repeatedly has been before him.

The judge said a bond of $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash in the rape case was rather high and agreed to reduce it by half. Vasquez refused to reduce Sanders' bond linked to the alleged break-in and battery Nov. 5, leaving it at $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash.

In total, Sanders must post $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash to be released from jail pending trial in both cases.