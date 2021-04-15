Bond reduced for Porter man accused of molesting 12-year-old girl

VALPARAISO — Bond was reduced Thursday morning for a 36-year-old Porter man charged with repeatedly sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl.

Brian Hill's bond of $30,000 cash only was reduced to $5,000 cash and $20,000 surety, according to the court.

If Hill bonds out of jail, he will be required to wear a GPS monitoring device and take part in pretrial supervision.

A court order from Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish also prohibits Hill from having any further contact with the alleged victim while his case proceeds, the court said.

Hill is charged with two counts of child molesting, attempted child molesting, attempted incest and three counts of vicarious sexual gratification, all felonies, according to court documents.

Hill offered police a graphic, alternative explanation as to how his bodily fluids may have wound up on the girl's clothing.

"Brian then told her not to tell anyone or he would go to jail for a long time," according to a charging document describing the first incident of the alleged abuse.

Hill is accused of attempting to carry out more advanced sex acts on the girl during the second incident.