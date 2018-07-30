VALPARAISO — Bond was lowered significantly Monday morning for a Valparaiso woman charged in connection with the July 9 drowning death of her 3-year-old daughter.
But her attorney, Bob Harper, also secured a "speedy trial" date of Sept. 25 in the likely event that Tasia Perkins will still be unable to come up with enough bond money to leave jail.
Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford lowered the bond from $50,000 cash to $50,000 surety, which means she can pay $5,000 to a bondsman, but loses the money.
Perkins has pleaded not guilty to a charge of felony neglect of a dependent, which carries a potential prison sentence of 20 to 40 years behind bars.
She was charged after her daughter Tamira Billingslea's body was found unresponsive in a pond near their home at the Williamsburg on the Lake apartment complex on Valparaiso's north side. Perkins claims she took her child with her to a nearby gas station that night and the girl fled when they returned home.
Perkins testified Monday she has no prior arrests and her daughter was autistic and unable to speak, for which she was receiving help several times a week.
The child had a tendency to run away from her mother and other adults, which she said prompted a doctor to write a letter to the apartment complex requesting a screen door be installed at the family's apartment.
Perkins said her daughter slept with her because if not, she would run around.
The bond reduction was opposed by Porter County Deputy Prosecutor David Urbanski, who voiced concern about her plans to leave the state and stay with her mother in Lynwood, Illinois, if released from jail while her case is pending.
In arguing for the reduction, Harper challenged claims by police that Perkins took nearly an hour and a half to contact them about the missing girl. He said that was based on faulty information provided by the gas station and that police were actually called 20 minutes after the mother had been searching.
Harper said there is no indication Perkins would not show up for trial, which is part of the reason for the bond.
Harper also has said there is evidence to support Perkins' claims that she took her child with her to the gas station before the child's death. The girl was found wearing one shoe and the other shoe was left in the car, which police should have been able to verify after seizing the vehicle, he said.
Another indication the child was in the car as claimed is that Perkins stayed in her car at the gas station and honked for service, Harper has said.
Perkins also did not enter her apartment when arriving home and, instead, set out immediately in search of her daughter, Harper said. Police should know this because Perkins had to unlock the apartment door to let them in.
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10.
If Perkins bonds out of jail, the trial no longer will be rushed for Sept. 25, Bradford said.
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on Bob Kasarda daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Bob Kasarda posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.