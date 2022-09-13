Bond reduced in Porter County child porn case, accused told to stay off the internet

VALPARAISO — A $50,000 cash bond was reduced Tuesday morning to $10,000 cash for a 35-year-old Portage man charged with sharing child pornography online.

Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer agreed to Timothy Carpenter's request for a lower bond, but placed him on pretrial supervision and ordered him to stay off the internet and have no contact with children he had been living with while his case proceeds, court records show.

The judge said Carpenter is a potential danger to himself and the community, but has no prior criminal record.

Carpenter was taken into custody Sept. 2 after being nabbed with at least 25 videos and 130 images of child sexual abuse material, police said.

Carpenter, who works as a custodian at an Illinois elementary school and lives with three young children and his fiancee, admitted to police he "routinely watched pornography on his phone and identified multiple websites that he used to access pornographic videos depicting older men," a charging document reads.

He reportedly told police there was child pornography on his phone and is charged with four felony counts of child exploitation. The most serious of the charges carries a potential sentence of two to 12 years behind bars.

Defense attorney Matthew Kubacki, of Indianapolis, argued that bonds "should be set no higher than the amount reasonably required to assure the defendant's appearance in court."

The judge is to consider factors including the accused's length of time in the community, employment status and history, family ties, prior criminal record, and nature and gravity of the alleged offense, Kubacki said.

Carpenter was arrested by the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, using peer-to-peer file sharing software, the group announced.

The group came across the alleged child pornography between July 1 and 3 while conducting an online investigation, police said. The group said it made three contacts with a device, later traced back to Carpenter.

One photo discovered featured three boys between the ages of 10 and 7 engaged in a sexual act, police said. One video found had a young boy engaged in sex with a man.

The next court hearing in the case is set for Nov. 1.