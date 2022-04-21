Bond reduction denied for Valpo man accused of distributing child porn

VALPARAISO — Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer declined Thursday morning to reduce the $75,000 cash-only bond for a Valparaiso man accused of possessing and distributing tens thousands of digital images and videos of child pornography.

Defense attorney Adam Tavitas requested a reduced bond of $2,500 cash, but DeBoer said no, saying the accused, 38-year-old Eric Murphy, is a danger to himself and the community.

Murphy's past criminal record, including allegations of assault, domestic violence and drunken driving, was also cited during the short video hearing conducted between the Porter County courthouse and county jail.

A few of those allegations date back to the period when Murphy served in the Army, officials said.

Murphy told the judge he served in the military from 2002 to 2010.

Tavitas said Murphy suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and is on disability. Murphy served two tours in Iraq, his attorney said.

Murphy is charged with two felony counts of child exploitation and two felony counts of possessing child pornography, DeBoer said. The most serious count alone carries a potential sentence of two to 12 years behind bars.

Online investigators said they nabbed Murphy with tens of thousands of digital images and video of child pornography, including children as young as 9 years old.

Police searched Murphy's home on May 13 and said they seized a hard drive containing the files of child pornography.

The internet protocol address linked to him is described in a charging document as a "very active distributor" of the material.

Murphy reportedly told police he came across the child pornography while doing online research and "wanted to rid the world of it."

"Murphy also stated that he takes sleep medication called Ambien and sometimes after Ambien he goes into an 'electronic trance' and does things on the computer which he doesn't remember doing," a charging document reads.

Should Murphy post bond, DeBoer said among his requirements is to have no internet access and wear a GPS monitor.

A follow-up hearing in the case is scheduled for June 7.

