Bond set at $15,000 cash in Portage molestation case

VALPARAISO — Bond was set Monday morning at $15,000 cash for a 61-year-old Portage man accused of repeatedly molesting a young girl, telling her afterward: "What happens in Bill's house, stays in Bill's house."

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer set the bond three times higher than sought by prosecutors, saying Billy Brooks Jr. will also need to sign an agreement to have no further contact with the alleged victim.

Brooks was assigned the services of Porter County Public Defender Mark Chargualaf after it was determined he does not have the money to hire a private attorney.

Brooks told the judge during a video conference from the Porter County jail that he is on disability through the United States Department of Veterans Affairs and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Pleas of not guilty were entered on his behalf to felony counts of child molesting and sexual misconduct with a minor.

The abuse is alleged to have gone on from July 1, 2019, through Jan. 31, 2021, beginning when the girl was 7, Portage police say.

Police said they began investigating the case in June after the girl told officials that Brooks had touched her inappropriately while baby-sitting after she got out of the shower.

He would put lotion on her back and arms, but then started asking her to remove clothing and touching her in inappropriate ways, police said.

She said he also had her sit on his lap, "but she really didn't want to." This incident occurred as the girl's father and his friends were outside, police said.

It was after one of those instances that he told her not to tell anyone, according to a charging document.

Brooks initially denied doing anything inappropriate, but police said he later told them, "OK, I did touch her accidentally."

A trial was set for March 6, with preliminary hearings Dec. 16 and Feb. 3, Clymer said.