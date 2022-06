Bond set at $25,000 cash for Valpo-area babysitter accused of molesting girl

VALPARAISO — Bond has been set at $25,000 cash for a 63-year-old Valparaiso-area man accused of molesting a young girl he had been babysitting for about a year, according to a court document.

Jerry Palmer appeared by video from the Porter County Jail Wednesday afternoon for an initial hearing before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

He was read the three felony counts of child molestation filed against him and was awarded a public defender, records show.

Another Valparaiso-area man, who described Palmer as a family friend, told police he returned home from work early Saturday to find his two young children naked with Palmer "hovering" over one of the youths.

"After the children were dressed, (the father) approached Jerry and told him, 'if I find out there was any foul play, I'll (expletive) kill you," according to a charging document.

Palmer reportedly admitted to touching the female, who is now 9, in a sexual manner for the past two to three years, police said. He referred to the touching as "light petting" and "advised touching with Victim 1 may have gotten out of hand on occasion."

The father said he knew of no problems with the babysitting arrangement until Saturday afternoon when arriving home to find a 50-pound dumbbell blocking the door, police said.

The father said he spotted his juvenile son naked and heard his juvenile daughter call out from the bathroom that she too was naked and that Palmer had been in there with her, according to a charging document.

The young girl later told investigators Palmer repeatedly touched her inappropriately when he was babysitting, charging information says.

The girl's young brother confirmed her story and reportedly told police Palmer never touched him inappropriately.

Palmer initially told investigators Sunday that he had touched the girl inappropriately three to four times over the past two to three years, police said. He later admitted he touched her once every two weeks.

