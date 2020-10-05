Bond set for man accused of raping Chesterton-area babysitter

VALPARAISO — A $2,500 cash bond was set Monday morning for a 22-year-old Westville man charged with raping a juvenile babysitter, who then walked to the nearby Porter Regional Hospital for help.

David Stover made an initial appearance before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer on two felony counts of rape and one felony count of criminal confinement, according to court staff.

Stover hired defense attorney Charles Nightingale and a trial was set for March 8, with preliminary hearings Dec. 11 and Feb. 9, the court said.

The incident in question occurred around 2 p.m. March 20 at a Liberty Township home, the incident report reads.

The juvenile said she was at the home babysitting two young children when she fell asleep and then was awakened by Stover holding her wrist, according to county police. After making sure the bedroom door was closed, Stover is accused of forcing himself on her sexually.

The juvenile said she locked herself in a bathroom following the attack and then walked to the hospital.

"She also stated David sent her a Snap Chat asking if she was all right," police said.