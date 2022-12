Bond set for man charged in Portage gas station robbery

VALPARAISO — Bond was set at $15,000 cash for a 39-year-old Lake Station man accused of robbing a Portage gas station last week while insinuating he had a gun.

Miles Samplawski will be placed on pretrial supervision if he bonds out of jail, according to the initial hearing order from Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

Portage police said they were called out at 11:45 p.m. Dec. 12 for a robbery that had just occurred at the 5011 Central Ave. Speedway gas station.

Officers learned a person entered the business, placed a bandanna over his face and demanded money from the clerk.

"Although no weapon was openly displayed, the suspect was holding his hand, or something in his hand, inside his hoodie pocket that appeared to be a firearm," Portage Lt. Rob Maynard said.

"The clerk complied with the robber’s demands and he left the business with an amount of currency," Maynard said. "Although emotionally distraught, the clerk and witnesses were physically unharmed."

Witnesses provided a vehicle description and license plate to the officers, Maynard said. Surveillance images were also obtained and shared with area police departments. A Winfield officer recognized Samplawski and notified Portage police a short time later, police said.

Samplawski requested and was granted the services of a public defender, the court said.

A hearing in the case is set for Feb. 7.

