Bond set for man charged in Valparaiso rape
VALPARAISO — Bond was set at $5,000 cash Thursday morning for a 26-year-old Cedar Lake man accused of raping a woman near Valparaiso's downtown area.

Anthony Varela will be required to wear a GPS monitor and remain at least two miles away from the workplace and home of the alleged victim if he bonds out, Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer said during a video conference hearing with the jail.

Varela is charged with two felony counts of rape stemming from the July 18 incident, court records show.

The woman reportedly told police she met Varela through her job and spent time with him outside of work.

On the day in question, they went to Griffith to play arcade games and have a drink before returning to Valparaiso, police said. After parking in the area of Washington and Erie streets, they agreed to get in the back seat of his vehicle and smoke CBD wax.

While smoking the drug, Varela raped the woman while she repeatedly asked him to stop, according to charging documents. When Varela noticed the woman was upset and crying, he asked if she was going to be OK and said he wanted to hold her, police said.

The woman walked home and later recorded a telephone call with Varela, during which time he voiced concern about his girlfriend finding out and admitted the sex was not consensual, police said.

Pleas of not guilty were entered Thursday on Varela's behalf and he told the judge he is working on hiring an attorney.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 19.

