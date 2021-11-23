 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bond set for man charged with rape, child molest in home invasion
alert urgent

Bond set for man charged with rape, child molest in home invasion

Garrett Whittenburg

Garrett Whittenburg

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A judge set bail Tuesday at $15,000 cash or $150,000 surety for a Chicago man charged with raping a woman and molesting a 12-year-old girl during a home invasion Nov. 13 in Hammond.

Garrett Whittenburg, 38, formally pleaded not guilty to felony charges of rape, child molesting, armed robbery, criminal confinement and burglary.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip asked Judge Natalie Bokota to set Whittenburg's bail at $20,000 cash or $200,000 surety, which is higher than the standard bond on such charges.

Wardrip said Whittenburg is a danger to the community and flight risk, because he has an extensive criminal history and is currently on parole in Illinois.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

Defense attorney Angela Jones said Whittenburg turned himself in to police when he learned charges had been filed in the Hammond case. 

Jones said Whittenburg is presumed innocent and asked for a bail of $10,000 cash or $100,000 surety.

According to court records, Whittenburg and another man entered the woman's Hammond home, placed a ski mask over her head and blindfolded the 12-year-old girl. When charges were filed against Whittenburg, police had not yet learned the identity of the second man.

Whittenburg is accused of raping the woman, and the girl was taken to another room where she was molested.

Bokota set Whittenburg's next court hearing for Jan. 18.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fighting gas prices, US to release oil from reserve

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts