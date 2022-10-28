Bond set for Portage man charged with hitting girl

VALPARAISO — Bond was set at $1,000 cash Friday morning for a 45-year-old Portage man facing a felony domestic battery charge after allegedly hitting a 13-year-old girl in the face.

The girl was reportedly bleeding heavily after being hit by Joseph Soto, Portage police said.

Prosecutors had asked for a $1,500 bond during the initial hearing Friday morning.

Police said they were called to a Portage home early Tuesday evening where the girl's mother reported the alleged incident.

She said Soto, who has anger issues, had ordered the girl to move, shoved the girl and then hit her with a closed fist on the side of her face when the girl put up her hands in self defense, according to the arrest report.

Before fleeing the home, Soto allegedly bumped the girl with his chest and said he hoped she would die, according to police.

Soto reportedly told police the girl shoved him first and then punched him on the side of his face, which triggered a "reaction" of him slapping her. He denied later bumping the girl or wishing her harm.

Soto is ordered to have no further contact with the girl while his criminal case proceeds.

A trial was set for March 20, with preliminary hearings Dec. 9, Jan. 13 and Feb. 17, according to Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.