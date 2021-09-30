Bond set for Valpo woman accused of abandoning elderly woman, kids

VALPARAISO — Bond was set Thursday morning at $250 cash and $2,500 surety for a 46-year-old Valparaiso woman accused of leaving an elderly woman and two young children at home for several days without money, food or the care they need.

Maria Estrada made an initial appearance before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer on three felony counts of neglect of a dependent.

Estrada, who has been held at the Porter County jail without bond until the initial hearing, requested and was granted access to a public defender, according to the court.

If she bonds out, Estrada is to be placed on pre-trial release supervision, the judge said.

Valparaiso police said they spoke with one of the alleged victims, a 17-year-old child, on Aug. 20, and was told Estrada had left home for numerous days and failed to provide financial assistance or food for a 77-year-old woman or the two children.

The elderly woman "is unable to care for her own daily needs due to (her) diminished physical and mental capacity," a charging document reads.

The elderly woman was left in the care of the two juveniles, who were "unable to physically maintain the vital needs of (her) hygiene and health care," police said.