Bond set, GPS monitoring ordered for Valpo man in child porn case

VALPARAISO — Bond was set Thursday at $2,500 cash for a 37-year-old Valparaiso man accused of sending various images and discussing sex with children with a woman he met on a dating app, according to the court.

Patrick Hofmann made an initial appearance before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer on two counts of possessing child pornography.

If he bonds out, Hofmann will be required to wear a GPS monitor and is prohibited from gaining access to the internet, according to the court order. He will be placed on pretrial supervision.

He had been ordered to be held without bond until Thursday's initial hearing, according to the court.

Valparaiso police said they were contacted in July 2020 by a woman who told them she had met Hofmann on a dating app and they began exchanging sexual messages. Hofmann then began sending various sexual images involving children, police said.

"Hofmann continued to discuss his interest in girls 8 to 12 years old," according to a charging document.

The woman provided police with the images allegedly sent by Hofmann and the messages they shared, police said.

Police said they searched Hofmann's home in November and seized his cellphone.