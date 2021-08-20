 Skip to main content
Bond set in Portage rape case; judge warns accused to avoid alleged victim
alert urgent

Bond set in Portage rape case; judge warns accused to avoid alleged victim

VALPARAISO — Bond was set Friday morning at $1,000 cash for an 18-year-old Highland man charged with raping a woman in Portage he met on Snapchat.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer opted for a bond lower than the $5,000 sought by prosecutors after reviewing a risk assessment that found the accused, Nathan Langwinski, has no prior criminal history and is not a flight risk.

Yet acknowledging the serious nature of the allegations, Clymer told Langwinski that before leaving jail, he will have to sign an order prohibiting him from having any further contact with his accuser while the case proceeds.

"If you violate the terms of the no-contact order, your bond will be revoked," the judge told Langwinski.

The result will be Langwinski returning to jail and facing the potential of a new criminal charge, Clymer said.

"Don't communicate with the victim," the judge said.

Not guilty pleas were entered Friday on Langwinski's behalf to a felony count of rape and two felony counts of sexual battery in the alleged Jan. 23 incident.

The purported victim, who showed up at the Portage Police Department crying with her mother the day after the alleged incident, reportedly told officers she met Langwinski on the instant messaging app a few days earlier.

The pair hung out in Valparaiso and then wound up outside the Bass Pro Shops in Portage where the sexual assault allegedly occurred, police said.

"She stated that she repeatedly told him to stop," according to a charging document.

As she dropped Langwinski off at a gas station, she asked why he assaulted her and he allegedly responded, "I just had urges too. I didn't mean to, I'm sorry."

Langwinski reportedly later told police "he couldn't control his urge" and admitted to carrying on with sexual activity after she said, "I don't want to do this."

A trial in the case was scheduled for Feb. 28 with preliminary hearings Nov. 12 and Jan. 28.

