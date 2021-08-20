Bond set in Portage rape case; judge warns accused to avoid alleged victim

VALPARAISO — Bond was set Friday morning at $1,000 cash for an 18-year-old Highland man charged with raping a woman in Portage he met on Snapchat.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer opted for a bond lower than the $5,000 sought by prosecutors after reviewing a risk assessment that found the accused, Nathan Langwinski, has no prior criminal history and is not a flight risk.

Yet acknowledging the serious nature of the allegations, Clymer told Langwinski that before leaving jail, he will have to sign an order prohibiting him from having any further contact with his accuser while the case proceeds.

"If you violate the terms of the no-contact order, your bond will be revoked," the judge told Langwinski.

The result will be Langwinski returning to jail and facing the potential of a new criminal charge, Clymer said.

"Don't communicate with the victim," the judge said.

Not guilty pleas were entered Friday on Langwinski's behalf to a felony count of rape and two felony counts of sexual battery in the alleged Jan. 23 incident.