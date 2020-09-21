Bond set in Valparaiso double shooting

VALPARAISO — A $3,500 cash bond was set Monday for Joseph Scott, 19, of Valparaiso, who is accused of shooting two people at an apartment building last week.
Scott faces a felony charge of battery causing serious bodily injury with the use of a deadly weapon, along with aggravated battery and criminal recklessness with a firearm.
Both shooting victims, a 38-year-old male and a 40-year-old female, had been airlifted. The male was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois. The female was flown to University of Chicago Medical Center.
According to charging information, Valparaiso police were called Wednesday morning to the 600 block of East Glendale Boulevard.
The male victim pointed to the shooting suspect, later identified as Scott, who was holding a pistol in his hand while sitting in a white Toyota Camry, according to court records. The female victim was sitting beside him.
Both victims shared differing accounts of a possible dispute before the shooting took place, court records said.
The woman described an argument in her bedroom with the male victim with whom she shared a relationship, according to the documents. She told police she discovered the man was cheating on her and confronted him in an argument that rose to physical threats.
She said her son, the shooting suspect, came into the room and she heard gunshots but couldn't describe specific details of the shooting, according to the documents.
The male victim reportedly told police he was shot in the back and "nothing warranted this."
Scott admitted to shooting the man once in the back before telling him to leave the apartment, according to the documents.
