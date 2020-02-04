Bond set in Valpo molestation case, but extra precautions taken

VALPARAISO — A $5,000 cash bond was approved Tuesday morning for a 51-year-old Valparaiso man charged with playing "doctor" while repeatedly molesting three young girls.

But due to the serious nature of the accusations, Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer took the additional steps of requiring that the accused, Daniel Orshonsky, wear a GPS monitoring device, take part in pretrial supervision and avoid any further contact with the alleged victims.

"Do not screw this up," DeBoer said to Orshonsky.

Orshonsky, who has hired defense attorney Ken Elwood, is charged with six felony counts of child molesting and a misdemeanor count of intimidation.

One of three young girls told police Orshonsky would introduce the sexual acts by playing "doctor" and asking the children to "check up" on him, according to charging documents.

The accusations were brought to the attention of police in September, but one of the girls had informed her mother of the abuse in 2014, according to court records.

The mother reportedly told police she confronted Orshonsky at the time and he became angry and denied the accusations. He then demanded she not report the accusations to his pastor because the pastor would have been required to call police.