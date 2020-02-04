Bond set in Valpo molestation case, but extra precautions taken

VALPARAISO — A $5,000 cash bond was approved Tuesday morning for a 51-year-old Valparaiso man charged with playing "doctor" while repeatedly molesting three young girls.
But due to the serious nature of the accusations, Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer took the additional steps of requiring that the accused, Daniel Orshonsky, wear a GPS monitoring device, take part in pretrial supervision and avoid any further contact with the alleged victims.
"Do not screw this up," DeBoer said to Orshonsky.
Orshonsky, who has hired defense attorney Ken Elwood, is charged with six felony counts of child molesting and a misdemeanor count of intimidation.
One of three young girls told police Orshonsky would introduce the sexual acts by playing "doctor" and asking the children to "check up" on him, according to charging documents.
The accusations were brought to the attention of police in September, but one of the girls had informed her mother of the abuse in 2014, according to court records.
The mother reportedly told police she confronted Orshonsky at the time and he became angry and denied the accusations. He then demanded she not report the accusations to his pastor because the pastor would have been required to call police.
"(The mother) did not report the allegation to anyone but noted that deep down she never forgot what Victim 3 said in 2014 and struggled with this information," police said.
Two of the girls reportedly told police Orshonsky began molesting them when they were 7 and 8 years old.
The incidents took place between 2011 and 2018, according to charging documents.
"Daniel threatened to 'do it worse' if she ever told anyone," one of the girls reportedly told police.
In arguing for bond Tuesday, Elwood said his client has no prior criminal record. He also lives and works in Valparaiso and is thus not a flight risk.
The judge determined that Orshonsky is a danger to himself and/or the community in setting the bond agreement.
A status hearing in the case is scheduled for March 17.