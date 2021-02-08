Bond sought again by second man charged in Porter County double slaying

VALPARAISO — The co-defendant of convicted killer Connor Kerner is being given a second shot at bonding out of jail while awaiting trial for his alleged role in the slaying of two Lake County teens.
John Silva II, 20, of Hamlet, was denied bond late last year by retired Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford, according to a status hearing Monday.
But his attorney, John Cantrell, filed for bond again late last month and Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish, who replaced Bradford, agreed Monday to host a hearing on the request March 5.
Cantrell argues Bradford denied the bond without a hearing. The judge did so based on evidence from Kerner's trial, at which time Silva did not have an attorney on hand to challenge evidence and witnesses on his behalf, the motion claims.
Cantrell said he intends to call just the lead detective in the case to question what evidence there is against his client.
The move is opposed by prosecutors.
Silva, who appeared for Monday's video hearing from inside the Porter County Jail, is charged with two counts each of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in the Feb. 25, 2019 deaths of 18-year-old Thomas Grill, of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John.
Silva, who initially told police he was not present during the killings, reportedly later admitted to leaving Valparaiso High School with Kerner on the day in question and traveling together to Kerner's maternal grandparents' home in Boone Township.
Silva said he turned off his location service setting on his cellphone and saw Kerner retrieve a black handgun from the glove box of his vehicle before entering his grandparents' home, according to charging documents.
Silva said he went to the basement of the home and heard Kerner meeting with two people before hearing six gunshots and Kerner yelling, "John, John," police said. A chilling recording of the murders he made was played during Kerner's trial.
When he entered the home's garage, Silva said he saw Lanham lying motionless face down and Grill lying face down but alive and making noises, according to charging documents. While wiping up blood with towels provided by Kerner, Silva said he saw Kerner "grab a wrench and his back swing prior to striking Thomas."
Kerner reportedly told a confidential informant he shot Grill after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal in the garage of Kerner's grandparents' home, according to the records.
Kerner loaded the bodies of Grill and Lanham in the trunk of a Honda Civic following their slayings, along with various containers of flammable liquids and set the vehicle on fire.
Kerner was found guilty late last year and subsequently sentenced to 179 years behind bars, which the judge acknowledged was a "de facto" life sentence.