HAMMOND — A bookkeeper accused of stealing more than $10,000 in cash from the Genesis Convention Center has been charged with theft in U.S. District Court.
Victoria Wilson, 52, of Portage, was charged with one count of theft from a local government entity receiving federal funds, U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch announced in a news release Tuesday.
Wilson was hired as the center's bookkeeper in February 2017 and served as interim executive director from August 2017 through February 2018, court records state.
Between March and October 2017, Wilson used her position to steal more than $10,000 in cash from the Genesis Convention Center, prosecutors allege. She was appointed to the position by the center's board of directors. The board members are appointed by Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson.
Wilson has entered into a plea agreement with the courts, requiring she pay $12,727 in restitution to the city, court records show.
“Public corruption cannot and will not be tolerated at any level. My office, together with our law enforcement partners, will continue to pursue matters involving public corruption. I encourage anyone with information concerning corrupt public officials to contact my office or the FBI," Kirsch said.
The Genesis Convention Center has struggled to attract business in recent years, and much like the rest of Gary city government, struggles financially. The center provides rental space, catering services for conferences, weddings and other events.
The City Council in 2017 gave its formal support to the potential sale of the center, arguing the city spends hundreds of thousands of dollars annually to subsidize operations there.
Since that time, the city hired a commercial real estate brokerage firm to help sell several city-owned properties, including the Genesis Convention Center. Built in 1981, the building has 6,500 stadium seats and 24,000 square feet of ballroom space.