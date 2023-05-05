NORTHERN INDIANA — A Boone Township School Board member was caught allegedly attempting to meet up with a 14-year-old girl Thursday afternoon in a video posted on the Facebook page of the organization Bikers Against Predators.

Shawn Ensign, 47, of Hebron, is allegedly the man in the video, and he has been criminally charged with child solicitation, a sex crime.

In the video, Ensign was stopped by a member of the group Bikers Against Predators, which seeks to expose sexual predators, in a Dunkin Donuts parking lot in Goshen, and was asked if he is meeting an underage girl whom he met online. Ensign allegedly drove from Hebron, where he lives, to Goshen, about 90 miles away.

"Stop and have a conversation with me, Mike," the man behind the camera said, using an alias Ensign created online. "Let's be real. Who are you here meeting today?"

After Ensign initially denied the allegation and begins to flee, the man purports to have evidence.

"I have a picture on my phone of this exact outfit right now," he said. "The 14-year-old you've been talking to? I've got all the messages. You just told her to come out back so you can properly greet her. What do you mean by that?"

"Just give her a hug," Ensign said.

However, the man behind the camera pushed further.

"You didn't talk about doing anything else in the conversation?" he asked, to which Ensign shakes his head and denies. "You didn't talk about doing anything else in the conversation? Nothing at all? Do I need to read them? Because you did."

Ensign eventually admits that he connected with a girl online who listed her age as 18 on her profile. However, he immediately acknowledged the girl promptly told him she was 14, but he kept pursuing it because he was "lonely" and "drunk" on the night they exchanged the messages and because his wife "is sick and can't do things."

"My bad," Ensign said at one point in the video.

The speaker asks Ensign about details of the online interaction, which he eventually reveals was a set-up, until law enforcement arrive at the scene. Ensign denies that he would've had sex with the young girl, but the man behind the camera replied "I read the dialogue and it all points to, you would have."

The Goshen Police Department told The Times that Ensign was arrested and charged with child solicitation. Ensign is being held on $10,000 bail at Elkhart County Jail, according to jail records.

Ensign was elected to the Boone Township School Board in January 2020. He is also vice president of the Hebron Little League.

Boone Township Superintendent Jeff Brooks released a statement following the news.

"The MSD (Metropolitan School District) of Boone Township staff and school board are shocked and appalled with behavior a school board member displayed in a video that recently became public," he wrote. "While we all feel it necessary for the district to act immediately upon this information, there are legal considerations that dictate further action at this time ... "

Brooks noted that the police investigation and legal aspects of this situation takes precedent over the district's decisions and that as an elected board member, state law dictates the procedures for his removal. He said the district is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with police.

"This single abhorrent situation should not reflect on the people of the MSD of Boone Township who work so hard to create a safe and secure environment for our children," he continued. "We encourage parents to discuss internet safety with their children and endeavor to keep lines of communication open."

The Indiana Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline is 800-800-5556. Hoosiers who suspect a child is being abused or neglected can call that number to report it 24 hours a day, seven days a week including weekends and holidays. Callers may remain anonymous.

