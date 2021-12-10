Booster shots now available for Hoosiers ages 16 and older

Pfizer booster shots are now available for teens 16 and older in Indiana, health officials said.

On Friday the Indiana Department of Health announced the news, stating that booster shots are available starting the day of.

The booster doses were approved Thursday for 16 and 17 year olds by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a measure to counter waning immunity among the already vaccinated. To be eligible, the teens must have received a Pfizer vaccine second dose at least six months ago.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine that is authorized to use for people younger than 18 years old.

The Pfizer booster shot has been available for eligible Hoosiers in older age ranges since late September.

Booster doses are recommended for those 18 years or older who were given a single Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot more than two months ago.

CDC recommendations now allow for those 18 or older to receive a different brand of booster shot than the one they were initially vaccinated with. Individuals can choose which booster dose they receive.