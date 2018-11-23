A Griffith bowling alley denied in a written response last week it served alcohol to an inebriated customer, which a woman claims in a lawsuit contributed to a motorcycle crash that left her seriously injured.
Set 'Em Up Lanes and Lounge, a business owned by Griffith town councilman Tony Hobson, admitted in a written response to the woman's lawsuit that Vincent J. Soy, 30, was a customer at the bowling alley during the night of Aug. 18 or the following morning of Aug. 19. However, the business denied Soy was served or furnished alcohol, or that employees knew Soy was intoxicated when he left the bowling alley.
Soy crashed his motorcycle about 3:15 a.m. Aug. 19 near the intersection of Wood Street and Columbia Avenue, causing both Soy and passenger Lindsay Norrick to be transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.
Soy was charged Oct. 26 in Lake Criminal Court with two felony counts of operating while intoxicated, among other offenses, in the crash. He has pleaded not guilty.
Norrick, 23, filed a lawsuit Sept. 18 in Lake Circuit Court seeking compensatory damages from Set 'Em Up on allegations the bowling alley was negligent by continuing to serve Soy when he was visibly intoxicated. Soy is also a named defendant in the lawsuit.
Set 'Em Up rebutted that Norrick's own negligence should mitigate any damages sought against the business. Soy also denied allegations he was neglectful or reckless in a written response filed Nov. 8.
The defendants requested a jury trial.