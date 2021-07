Boy, 4, suffers gunshot wound, official says

DOLTON — A young boy was hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound, an official said.

At about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dolton police received a 911 call for a child with a gunshot wound at an apartment near 150th Street and Martin Luther King Drive, village spokesman Sean Howard said.

Arriving officers found a 4-year-old boy bleeding from his leg, Howard said. The child was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with an injury that appears not to be life-threatening.

Howard said the boy's mother told police the child was playing with a gun and accidentally shot himself. He said the mother, who was home with one other person at the time of the incident, said she did not know where the gun came from.

A gun was recovered from the apartment and the investigation is ongoing, Howard said.

