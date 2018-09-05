Hammond Police Chief John Doughty, center, speaks at a press conference Monday at the Hammond Police Station. A suspect is in custody in relation to two rapes that occurred in the city's Hessville neighborhood. The suspect is also a person of interest in a recent homicide.
CROWN POINT — A 16-year-old boy will face trial as an adult on allegations he murdered a 25-year-old woman and committed two rapes last summer in Hammond.
Omarion E. Wilbourn was charged Wednesday in Lake Criminal Court with the murder of Lucia Gonzales, who was bludgeoned and stabbed to death Aug. 21, 2017, at her home in the 7500 block of Alexander Avenue, court records state.
Wilbourn's girlfriend told authorities she saw him fleeing Gonzales' residence the night of the murder, records state. The victim's cellular phone was also found in the boy's possession two days after the murder.
Wilbourn is also charged with the rape July 16, 2017, of a 14-year-old girl in the 6700 block of Grand Avenue and the rape of a 25-year-old woman Aug. 8, 2017, in the 7500 block of Arkansas Avenue. The boy allegedly threatened both women with a hammer before assaulting them, court records state.
Police allege they have DNA evidence connecting Wilbourn to the rapes. Gonzales' DNA was also found on Wilbourn's underwear, records state.
Wilbourn is also charged with two counts of robbery resulting in bodily injury, armed robbery and misdemeanor theft.
Wilbourn is in custody in Lake County with no bond, records state.
Wilbourn has been accused of the crimes in Lake County Juvenile Court since last August, when the Hammond Police Department announced they had DNA evidence linking the then 15-year-old boy to the two rapes.
Police said the boy was also a suspect in Gonzales' murder. Wilbourn's defense attorney, Michael A. Campbell, requested and was granted a gag order to hide his client's identity while the case was in juvenile court.
Lake County Prosecutor Bernard A. Carter said last August his office would file a petition to waive the boy's charges to Lake Criminal Court, where he would face trial as an adult.
It was not clear Wednesday whether Wilbourn was represented by a new attorney. Campbell could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Police were dispatched Aug. 22, 2017, to a residence in the 7500 block of Alexander Avenue after receiving reports an individual was possibly beaten to death inside the residence, court records state.
A responding officer found Gonzales laying on the kitchen floor of the residence with blood pooling around her partially undressed body, records state. There were no signs of a forced entry into the residence, but there were signs of an apparent struggle.
A medical examiner determined the woman died from blunt force trauma to the head associated with multiple stab wounds. She also had contusions on her forearms and hands, consistent with defensive wounds, records state.
Police learned the woman lived in the home with her boyfriend. They also learned the woman owned a T-Mobile cellular phone, which was missing from the residence.
That same day, Wilbourn made a report at Hammond Police Department claiming he was stabbed by two students from Morton High School during the evening hours of Aug. 21, 2017. Wilbourn had cuts to his left upper arm, right knee, left side, left upper back and right pinkie finger, records state.
He provided police the names of the two students and another boy he said was with him, but all three of them denied a fight occurred. The two students also had no observable injuries, records state.
Police obtained records from Gonzales' phone Aug. 23. The records revealed the phone was powered on at a residence in the 1700 block of 171st Street in Hammond. Police obtained a search warrant and found Wilbourn asleep on a mattress in the basement. Gonzales' phone was under his pillow, records state.
Wilbourn claimed he obtained the cellular phone from another boy, though that boy denied it.
A man who said he helped raise Wilbourn told authorities the boy was living with him in the 7400 block of Alexander Avenue on the evening of Aug. 21, 2017. He said Wilbourn was grounded that night, but he sneaked out of the home between 8:30 and 9 p.m.
Wilbourn's girlfriend, who is also his next-door neighbor, helped look for him after he left the house, records state. She told authorities she saw Wilbourn fleeing from Gonzales' home about 9 p.m. She said she recognized the house because she and Wilbourn used to buy marijuana from Gonzales' boyfriend.
Wilbourn's girlfriend said Wilbourn ran down the dead end of Alexander Avenue, then grabbed his bicycle and peddled past her, records state.
Police searched the dead end of Alexander Avenue and located a large butcher knife and a metal crowbar, records state.
Authorities tested the underwear and white T-shirt Wilbourn allegedly wore the night of the murder. A DNA profile found on his underwear was consistent with Gonzales' DNA, records state. A DNA sample found on Gonzales' shirt also could not be eliminated as belonging to Wilbourn, records state.
