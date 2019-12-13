VALPARAISO — Public funding was approved Friday to have a mental health evaluation done on a 15-year-old Gary boy charged with two other juveniles in last month's robbery and shooting death of Portage resident Adriana Saucedo.
Porter County Juvenile Public Defender Harold Harper said the evaluation is needed as part of the effort "to determine whether it is in his best interest and the best interests of the safety and welfare of the community for the child to remain in the juvenile justice system."
The boy's family does not have the financial resources to pay for the evaluation, Harper has said.
"The impact on this juvenile is large," Harper said.
Porter County Juvenile Court Magistrate Gwenn Rinkenberger agreed to the request, but made it clear that the court, and not the evaluation findings, will ultimately decide whether the boy is waived to adult court with the other two juveniles to face the charges.
The action, which was not opposed by prosecutors, came during a status hearing on the boy's case in juvenile court, which was attended by his mother and step-father.
The boy, who The Times is not identifying unless his case is waived to adult court, faces charges of aiding, inducing or causing a murder; murder in perpetration of a robbery; and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.
Police say the boy, along with Shaun Thompson, 16, and Jonathan Brown, 17, both of Gary, shot 27-year-old Saucedo and stole $80 from her early in the evening on Nov. 19 after picking her up at an apartment on Kathryn Court in Portage. They lured her out with the false claim of selling her marijuana, police said.
